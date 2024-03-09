Gangster Kala Jatheri’s wedding with woman don keeps Haryana, Delhi cops on toes

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 8
The upcoming wedding of noted gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, with woman don Anuradha Chowdhary — popularly known as Revolver Rani or Lady Minz — on March 12 has kept the police of the state and Delhi as well as agencies such as NIA on their toes.
‘Police unable to track criminals’
- Gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, has been granted parole for six hours to attend his wedding
- Many gangsters will be attending the wedding and in order to prevent any gang wars, the state and Delhi police are on high alert to ensure the safety of guests
Jatheri has been granted parole for six hours to attend the wedding. He has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is facing numerous charges of murder, extortion, and other serious crimes in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. On March 13, the couple will travel to Sonepat for post-wedding rituals in Jatheri village. After the wedding on March 12, he will be taken back to Tihar and granted few hours to attend the post-wedding rituals the next day.
Many gangsters will be attending the wedding and in order to prevent any gang wars, the state and Delhi police are on high alert to ensure the safety of guests. The NIA will be closely monitoring the event and the police have asked for a complete list of the guests attending the event. The Delhi police have formed a special team comprising members of special cell, SWAT and the Dwarka Police Station. The police personnel deployed there will be equipped with latest automatic weapons to deal with any attack.
