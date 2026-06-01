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Home / Haryana / Gangster’s wife extradited from Russia, arrested by Ambala STF

Gangster’s wife extradited from Russia, arrested by Ambala STF

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Gangster Sachin's wife Mamta Rani with STF, Ambala. Tribune photo
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The Special Task Force (STF), Ambala, has succeeded in bringing back and arresting Mamta Rani, wife of gangster Sachin, from Russia. Sachin is allegedly an active member of Monu Gujjar and Noni Rana gangs.

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Mamta, a resident of Dhanora village in Karnal district, has been accused of providing financial and logistics support to the gang. She is wanted in connection with a case registered by the STF in Yamunanagar district on March 15 under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

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Several members of the gang had earlier been arrested in the case and a large number of illegal weapons were seized. During investigation, the police found that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to murder a car sale-purchase agent from Yamunanagar.

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DSP (Ambala STF) Aman Kumar said investigation revealed that Mamta was involved in the criminal network.

Her husband lives in Russia and is associated with a notorious criminal syndicate, he said. The police believe that Sachin has been playing a key role in coordinating gang operations and financial transactions from abroad. After the registration of an FIR, Mamta fled to Russia to evade arrest. “The STF continued its pursuit through sustained technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and extensive investigation, and managed to secure her return from Russia,” the DSP said.

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“Her arrest is part of the police campaign against gangsters operating from abroad and their support networks,” he said.

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