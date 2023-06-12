 Gannaur horticulture market to make state, farmers self-reliant, says Manohar Lal Khattar : The Tribune India

Gannaur horticulture market to make state, farmers self-reliant, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Announces Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to vegetable growers of area for three years

The CM during the stone-laying ceremony of the second phase of the Indian International Horticulture Market in Gannaur on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Indian International Horticulture Market (IIHM) in Gannaur would play an important role to make the state and farmers self-reliant and also strengthen the economic condition of the state.

To be biggest in Asia

Spread over 544 acres, the market will become the biggest not only in India but Asia. This will give special benefits to the buyers and sellers, especially of northern states and farmers of Haryana and adjoining states. It will be prepared as the best alternative to Delhi’s Azadpur market in which all facilities will be provided. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

Khattar was addressing the gathering as chief guest at the inauguration of the second phase of the construction works of Rs 2,600 crore at the IIHM in Gannaur on the NH-44 here. The CM announced Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to the vegetable growers of the Gannaur area for vegetable production for three years on the occasion.

He said this was not just a brick-cement building, but a big dream for him, which would double the income of the farmers. It would prove to be very beneficial to fruit and vegetable producers, common people and traders.

Giving information about the expansion of the IIHM, Khattar said spread over 544 acres, the market would become the biggest not only in India but Asia. This would give special benefits to the buyers and sellers, especially of the northern states and the farmers of Haryana and adjoining states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, he said.

The market would be prepared as the best alternative to Delhi’s Azadpur market, in which all facilities would be provided, the CM said.

The market would play a special role in fulfilling the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the farmers’ income.

The works would be expanded up to Rs 3,000 crore and the tender works, worth Rs 2600 crore, would be completed within two years, the CM said. He further said that the Gannaur railway station was only 1 km from the horticulture market due to which the transportation of fruits and vegetables was easy. If required, a separate station would also be made for the mandi.

The CM said an oil factory with a capacity of 20,000 MT would be set up on 4 acres in Kurukshetra for sunflower growers, where oil and ghee would be made from sunflower seeds. Apart from this, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal would start next year, which would also give special benefits to the farmers.

The CM also laid the foundation stones of development works worth Rs 55 crore on the occasion.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said the mandi would bring a big change in the lives of the farmers in terms of economic condition. There would be a business of Rs 40,000 to 50,000 annually here and lakhs of people would get employment here, Dalal said.

MP Ramesh Kaushik, MLAs Nirmal Chaudhary, Mohan Lal Badoli, Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, MD TL Satya Prakash and others were present at the programme.

