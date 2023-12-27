Garbage along Manesar roads

Heaps of garbage along roads in Manesar have become a major source of inconvenience for residents. Many streets across the town have turned into dumpyards. The situation is the worst in the area opposite the Shiv Shakti petrol pump. People often dump residential waste there. Besides, the garbage collected by sanitation workers is also disposed of in the area. The MC must ensure that the garbage is removed at the earliest.

Navdeep Singh, Gurugram

Rise in number of illegal colonies

As the Haryana Government is regularising illegal colonies, there has been a rise in their numbers in the state. Till 2014, there were 11,665 illegal colonies in Haryana. With the regularisation process, 5,300 more such colonies have come up during the present government’s rule. The government must come up with an effective solution to tackle the problem on priority. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Violation of traffic rules in Panchkula

There has been a rise in the violation of traffic rules in Panchkula with triple-riding on two-wheelers being the most common of all. Despite hefty challans, people continue to ride motorcycle sans helmets at high speed. The police should organise special campaigns to raise awareness regarding traffic rules and penalise the offenders.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

What our readers say

