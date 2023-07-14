Garbage being dumped along NH-709A

THERE are grave concerns over the safety of people commuting on the

NH-709A as a recently-emerged garbage dump is located very close to the main bus stand in Bass village of Hisar district. The district and NHAI authorities need to take action against those responsible for this garbage dump. The presence of stray animals in the area adds to the risk of accidents therefore, immediate measures should be taken to address this problem. —SM Vinod Kumar (retd), Hisar

Potholed road poses threat to commuters in Rohtak

THE road leading to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium from the new bus stand has developed deep potholes, which are putting the lives of commuters at risk. The situation becomes even more dangerous at night when the lack of proper lighting makes it difficult for people to spot these potholes. Despite being aware of the problem, the authorities concerned are yet to repair the road. Urgent attention should be given to this issue to ensure the safety of commuters. —Sandeep Kumar, Rohtak

Daily rate list for veggies missing

THE recent surge in vegetable prices, caused by the reduced supply due to continuous rainfall, was there for all to see. However, the apathy displayed by marketing board officials in failing to provide the mandatory daily rate list has exacerbated the difficulties faced by consumers. This negligence allows vendors to take advantage of the situation and overcharge their customers. —Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

