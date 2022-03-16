Garbage burning goes unabated in public parks

People from across the city visit the Model Town park in Pehowa. The parks serve as a place to get some fresh and clean air but it is ironical that in the same parks, the garbage is being burnt, making the air toxic. The municipal authorities have dug up pits for composting of waste. However, in the same pits the waste is burnt and not composted, which is not an environmentally sound way of waste management. Prateek Bansal, Pehowa

Tractor-trailers bane of commuters

Plying of tractor- trailers in large numbers for commercial activities without proper permission on city roads has resulted in traffic chaos and risk to commuters. With no check on their movement, the number of tractor- trailers plying on the road has surged to more than 10,000 in Faridabad, as per the estimates of sources in the Transport Department. However, the movement of tractors in large numbers has not only occupied the space meant for other vehicles, but has been found to be involved in several accidents due to rash driving. No challans are being issued against such violations.

Ashok Gulati, Faridabad

