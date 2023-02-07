Is a civic issue bothering you?

Garbage-collection vehicles lying defunct in Narwana

A number of garbage-collection vehicles are lying defunct outside Narwana. If the vehicles are maintained properly, these could help the civic body authorities collect garbage from the entire city more effectively. The administration should get these repaired at the earliest so that the city can be made garbage-free once again. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Gurugram stretch in bad shape

IT’S been more than five years but the U-turn at Wazirabad in Sector 56 of Gurugram continues to be in a bad shape. No amount of complaints or pleas have any effect on the authorities. They are just repairing roads for the G-20 summit to present a good picture of the city, but this is the true state of affairs. Sonal Bansal, Gurugram

Pothole-ridden road irks commuters

POTHOLES on the newly laid Sector 7/8 dividing road in Panchkula cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. It shows the poor quality of work done. The authorities concerned must take a note of it and get the needful done immediately. RP Malhotra, Panchkula