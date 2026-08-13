Garbage crisis deepens in Sirsa as sanitation strike enters seventh day

With the sanitation workers’ strike entering its seventh day, garbage has piled up across Sirsa, turning several dumping points and roads into overflowing waste zones. Around 800 tonnes of garbage is estimated to have accumulated in the city, while continuous rain has worsened the situation.

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Dumping points near the bus stand, Rania Road, post office, Sirsa Club, Rania Chungi, Sabzi Mandi, Gaushala Road and Satnam Singh Chowk are overflowing. Waste has spilled onto roads and spread around the dumping points. Rainwater has collected in the garbage, adding to the foul smell.

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Residents and shopkeepers said the stench had made it difficult to move through several areas. Door-to-door collection has also been affected, leaving household bins overflowing. Some residents have started dumping waste on roads and in open spaces, particularly at night.

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The situation led to a confrontation on Wednesday when an agency tried to take out its door-to-door garbage collection vehicles parked at the old Municipal Council office. Striking workers reached the spot and stopped the vehicles from operating. They raised slogans against the government and protested for several hours.

Police personnel also reached the spot as tensions increased. The protesting workers warned that if the vehicles were brought out again, they would puncture their tyres, adding that the agency would be responsible for any consequences. Later, door-to-door garbage collection workers also joined the protest.

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Residents have expressed concern over the growing risk of disease, particularly during the monsoon. In some areas, people have also allegedly dumped dead animals at garbage points, further worsening the smell and sanitation conditions. Garbage has also reportedly been set on fire at some locations.

Strike continues in Fatehabad

The strike by sanitation and fire department employees also continued for the seventh day in Fatehabad on Wednesday. The protest was held under the banner of the Municipal Employees Federation and Haryana Fire Services Employees Union.

The employees alleged that the government had backed out of an agreement reached on May 13. With sanitation work suspended, garbage has accumulated in colonies and along major roads, while the foul smell has reportedly reached areas around the National Highway.

The protest at the Municipal Council office was chaired by unit president Naresh Rana. Employee leaders said the strike would continue until their demands were resolved.

They said a meeting would be held at the council premises after the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony on August 15 to decide the future course of the agitation. From August 17, employees plan to seek support from MLAs, MPs, political leaders, chairpersons and councillors and work towards organising a larger mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, the Citizens’ Rights Forum has called a joint meeting of social, trade and public organisations at Patwar Bhawan on August 14 at 6 pm to discuss the worsening sanitation situation and possible solutions.