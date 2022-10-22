Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Garbage disposal a chronic problem in Faridabad

WASTE collection and disposal has turned out to be a chronic problem in Faridabad. The waste is mainly transported in open carriage vehicles, which get spilled out on roads. Also, around 60 per cent of households here still do not have access to the doorstep garbage collection system. The authorities concerned must adopt foolproof measures to tackle the problem. Kuldeep Singh, Faridabad

Poor Facilities at Tohana Civil Hospital

THE civil hospital in the town is unable to deliver to the satisfaction of a large number of patients of this region due to lack of infrastructure, shortage of staff and inadequate facilities. The ECG machines mostly remain out of order, causing inconvenience to patients, particularly those who come for free treatment. Even the pharmacy unit staff is often found whiling away and avoiding attending to patients. The problem needs to be timely addressed and dealt with efficiently. Virender Tehri, Tohana

'Thank You' for 'What Our Readers Say' column

I would like to be beholden to the 'What Our Readers Say' column that helped in the resolution of a civic issued recently taken up by it. The publication of my letter 'Footpaths cry for attention in Panchkula sector', dated 29.09.2021, made the authorities to take up the work of laying a fresh footpath in Sector 20. Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Stray dog menace in twin cities

STRAY dogs are a threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens, in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of dogs can be seen in colony streets and open areas. If someone tries to chase them out, they become violent and attack. Besides, lone pedestrian and children also come under their attack. The MC authorities should pay immediate attention to the problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar