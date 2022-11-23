Is a civic issue bothering you?

Garbage dump raises stink on narwana road

THE area near the LIC road has been turned into a garbage dump by residents and the municipal council. Vishwakarma and Jat Dharamsalas are situated on this road where a lot of community events are regularly observed. A foul smell emanates from the site, which nauseates visitors. The MC authorities must identify a landfill site away from the town and shift garbage from this site. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Defacement of public property by posters, hoardings in Ambala

THE state government has been promoting the Swachh Bharat Mission and spending crores on the sanitation and beautification works but not much is being done to restrict the defacement of public property in the city. Religious and political posters and hoardings can be spotted everywhere. The authorities concerned must penalise violators and get illegal hoardings removed. Raman, Ambala

Seeking relief a tough task for farmers

THE state treasury takes several months to process the enhanced compensation amount of the acquired land. Due to this, farmers/landowners face inconvenience. The role of the treasury must be delimited and accounts must be opened in nationalised banks from where online transfers can be made to the landowners in an easier and faster manner. Shakti Singh, Karnal