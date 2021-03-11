Garbage dumped along school wall in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 1
Students and staff of Government Primary School in Bholi village of Kurukshetra are having a tough time during study hours as the locals dump garbage along the wall of the school. With no mechanism to dispose of the waste, the pile is then put on fire, emanating hazardous gases.
The staff said wood ashes, stubble, cow dung, plastic, paper and other material were being thrown along the school wall. The stench and smoke from fires on the dump regularly enter the classrooms, posing health risks to children and staff, they added. The students complain of suffocation from the smoke.
A teacher, Vipul Sharma, said, “We are forced to keep the windows of the classrooms shut.”
