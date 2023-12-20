Garbage heaps along roads in Ambala

Many roads across the Ambala city have become garbage dumping grounds. People are often seen disposing of the residential waste and cowdung on roadsides, causing insanitary conditions in the city. In addition, stray cattle foraging on the accumulated waste add to residents’ woes. The Municipal Corporation of Ambala must take note of the problem and take measures to ensure effective waste disposal and collection process in the area.

Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Ambala

Vehicle thefts on the rise in Rewari

Even as the Rewari police claim to have contained vehicle thefts in the city, there has been a consistent rise in the crime rate this year, with two-wheelers being the easy target. The miscreants often target the vehicles parked in public places or outside the houses. CCTV cameras must be installed at vulnerable points to deter the perpetrators from committing the crime. The police must take note of the problem and take stringent measures to tackle the problem on priority.

Sunil Yadav, Rewari

No designated road built to reach Sector 37C

There is no designated road for vehicles to enter Gurugram’s Sector 37C. As the entry to the sector from the Pataudi Road and Esplanade Mall has been blocked, residents often complain of traffic congestion in the area. As a result, commuters are forced to use the wrong side to reach the sector, which obstructs vehicular movement in the area. The authorities concerned must construct a special road for the same and deploy traffic officials to regulate traffic in the sector. Rajiv Grover, Gurugram

