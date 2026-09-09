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Home / Haryana / Garbage piles up in Sirsa as sanitation workers’ strike enters second month

Garbage piles up in Sirsa as sanitation workers’ strike enters second month

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:59 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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During Tuesday's protest, a sick cow was found near a garbage pile. File
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Amid the ongoing sanitation workers’ strike, regular employees have started returning to work in some parts of the district. Municipal council officials said permanent workers in Rania and Dabwali have resumed duties, while municipal roll and contractual workers in Sirsa remain on strike.

On Tuesday, a municipal team that reached Noharia Bazaar to collect garbage faced protests from striking workers. The workers raised slogans against the government and refused to allow the garbage to be removed. The protest continued for nearly an hour, creating tension in

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the area.

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The duty magistrate, executive officer, chief sanitation inspector and police officials held talks with the workers, but no agreement was reached. The team later left without collecting the garbage and moved to another area.

District president of the Municipal Employees Union, Manoj Atwal, said workers were protesting peacefully and would continue their strike and dharna until their demands were met.

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