Garbage piling up in Panipat as sanitation contracts come to end

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 16

Sanitation has gone for a toss in the ‘textile city’ as the contract period of sanitation tenders given to two private companies ended three days ago. As a result, heaps of garbage have piled up in several places in the city due to non-lifting of garbage. However, door-to-door collection of garbage has not been affected.

The contract period of the sanitation tenders ended on May 13 after which cleanliness in the city has been badly affected. The employees of the private companies have stopped cleaning and picking up garbage from roads, streets and markets.

The new tender cannot be invited due to the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct being in force. The MC officials have sent the proposal of extension of the same contracts for the next three months to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) headquarters for approval.

The MC officials have assured the companies of the contract being extended and asked them to continue cleanliness work in the city. But, despite assurance by the MC officials, the sanitation mechanism is still in doldrums.

However, the private companies have partially picked garbage from some places in the city. Gaurav Leekha, president, Insar market, said the sanitation employees came to the market after three days and picked the garbage.

MC Commissioner Sahil Gupta said the proposal for extension of cleanliness tenders has been sent to the headquarters for approval. “The companies have been asked to continue their work and after that they did start working,” he said. The approval of extension of tenders from the headquarters was expected in a day or two, said the Commissioner.

Around 1,100 contractual employees and around 500 regular employees are engaged by the MC to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Three private companies have been engaged in the city. A private company, JBM, collects garbage door to door which is still going on. The cleanliness tenders were awarded to IND Sanitation Solution company and Pooja Consultation for two years. The tenders had been allotted at Rs 3.50 crore per month.

