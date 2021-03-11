Garbage raises stink in Karnal city

Poor lifting of garbage in Karnal city is causing problems for residents. Garbage can be seen scattered at various places. The severity of the problem can be gauged from the fact that the waste is not being lifted from secondary dumping points, where the garbage is piling up and emitting foul smell. The situation is even worse when it rains. The Karnal Municipal Corporation authorities should streamline the lifting and make the city garbage free. Sukhbir Tyagi, Karnal

Uncovered Manhole poses risk

A manhole has been lying uncovered in Dayanand Colony in Kurukshetra for several days. Residents of nearby areas have raised the issue before the authorities concerned, but to no avail. As the colony falls in the low-lying area of the city and even light showers cause waterlogging there. It is necessary to cover the manhole so as to prevent any mishap. Aditya Vachher, Kurukshetra

Pits dug up remain unfilled in Kaithal

The frequent diggings on the municipal council and PWD roads in Kaithal town by a private gas company and some telecom companies have become a source of nuisance for residents and commuters. In many cases, the field workers leave the pits unfilled causing great inconvenience and risk to the lives of road users. At many places, the debris near the pits has not been lifted. All this had been happening for the past many months, but officials of the departments concerned remain indifferent as if they owe no responsibility towards the public. The residents demand that the authorities should sit up, take note of it and take appropriate action. Satish Seth, Kaithal

