Garbage stench bothering residents

Heaps of garbage adjacent to a government senior secondary school are exposing the tall claims of the Municipal Council to keep the city clean. Daily commuters and owners of nearby shops are upset with the foul smell that emanates from the garbage. It also attracts stray animals who litter the place. Sumit, Jhajjar

Park project incomplete

The foundation stone of Atal Park on Safidon Road was laid eight years ago, but is still lying incomplete. The park is in a dilapidated condition with sunken tracks and disappearing grass. The residents have lost all hope of the completion of the project. The administration should ensure that the project is completed soon and maintained regularly after that. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Buildings in dilapidated condition

A number of residential buildings in Ambala are in a dilapidated condition. Poor families, which do not have enough funds to get their roofs repaired, are struggling. Many lives have already been lost, with multiple injuries reported during the incidents of roof collapse. The administration must carry out a drive, identify these houses and get them repaired at the earliest. Atul, Ambala