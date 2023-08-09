Garbage transfer station a hazard: Karnal residents

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 8

The move of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, to set up a garbage transfer station near Tau Devi Lal Chowk is not going down well with residents. There is resentment among them, who term it as an environmental hazard. They alleged that improper management of garbage was causing foul smell, breeding mosquitoes and contributing to the spread of diseases.

Taken up issue with CM I have raised the issue with CM Manohar Lal Khatar and also with the Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta in the larger interest of residents. The CM has directed the officials to relocate the garbage transfer station near Tau Devi Lalstation away from the residential areas. Renu Bala, Mayor

A garbage transfer station is a point where solid waste is transferred from collection vehicles to transport vehicles for shipment to the solid waste management plant on Meerut road which, as per the residents, is 7 km from the transfer station. The residents say instead of transferring garbage from one vehicle to another, the MC can send garbage collection vehicles directly to the plant to save time and money. The furious residents have already raised the issue at various platforms, including highlighting the issue with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, local councillor Sarita Kalra, MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena and others, but to no avail so far. Now, Kalra wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to shift the transfer station to another place.

“The garbage transfer station has become a health hazard. Residents complained about the stench, dust, rodents and also spreading of diseases. I have urged the CM to shift the station to another place,” said Kalra, councillor.

“The selection of location of waste transfer station should be done by considering the distance to the population. The garbage transfer station has become a nuisance for the locals so it will be shifted soon,” said Mayor Renu Gupta Abhishek Meena said the garbage transfer station was for the efficient and cost-effective management of waste. “On the demand of the residents, we are exploring other sites for the garbage transfer station. Besides, we are adopting better technology to manage the garbage by purchasing new covered vehicles for transportation,” said the Commissioner.

