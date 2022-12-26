Garbage transfer station to come up in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 25

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is prepared to set up a garbage transfer station in Gadhauli village near Tejli Sports Complex here to make the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri garbage-free.

After door-to-door garbage collection, small tippers, rehris and other vehicles deployed by the MCYJ will unload garbage at the transfer station. From there, the garbage would be transported to the solid waste management treatment plant situated in Kail village. When the transfer station will become functional, the frequency of garbage collection will increase and help the twin cities bring garbage down to zero.

According to information, recently Mayor Madan Chauhan, along with other MCYJ officials, visited the under-construction site of the transfer station, and asked contractor to speed up the work. He also instructed the contractor as well as the MCYJ officials to not compromise with the quality of the material being used to construct the garbage transfer station. After this transfer station becomes functional, the process of garbage-lifting would speed up and the sanitary conditions in the twin cities would improve, he added.

“We have taken several steps, including door-to-door garbage collection by dividing the MCYJ area into two zones, to maintain the standards of cleanliness and hygiene in the twin cities,” said Mayor Chauhan.

According to information, besides Gadhauli transfer station, the MCYJ has planned to set up two more garbage transfer stations in different areas. “The garbage transfer stations would not be the dumping points. From these stations, garbage will be transferred to the waste management plant,” said an MCYJ official. He added that the transfer stations would be covered with roof, so that the work was not affected during rains or in hot weather conditions.

“The construction work of the garbage transfer station in Gadhauli village is being done in a scientific manner to avoid problem of air pollution and the contamination of ground water in the area,” said the official.