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Home / Haryana / Garbage vehicles to double as civic watchdogs in Gurugram

Garbage vehicles to double as civic watchdogs in Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:48 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Dumping spots may soon be monitored by garbage vehicles through GPS-enabled cameras in Gurugram.
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Gurugram’s garbage collection vehicles could soon double as mobile surveillance units to identify civic problems, with Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh proposing GPS-enabled cameras to monitor roads, drains and sanitation issues across the city.

In a letter to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Singh suggested installing cameras on the new door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, which cover almost every street in every ward daily. Talking to ‘The Tribune’, he said this would eliminate the need to deploy separate vehicles for civic inspections and help in saving public money.

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Currently, civic authorities largely rely on complaints lodged through helplines, grievance portals and social media. Singh pointed out that complaint disposal figures do not reflect the actual number of unresolved problems on the ground.

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He has proposed using software developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which can analyse camera footage to identify potholes and garbage dumping spots and generate location-specific reports. The technology could be further trained to detect damaged roads, unrepaired road cuts, missing manhole covers, overflowing sewers, clogged stormwater drains and waterlogging.

It could also flag garbage-vulnerable points, missing dustbins, open waste burning, construction debris dumped along roads, encroachments and abandoned vehicles.

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The proposed system would provide MCG with a ward-wise database of civic deficiencies, helping fix accountability and assess the performance of officials. Repeatedly flagged locations could be examined to identify underlying problems instead of resorting to temporary repairs.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped footage would also help independently verify complaint resolution, while GPS records would establish the routes covered and timings of garbage vehicles.

Singh has proposed a month-long pilot in one or two zones before expanding the system citywide. A dashboard would assign detected issues to the junior engineers and sanitary inspectors concerned and track their resolution.

The existing Integrated Command and Control Centre could manage the system, with cameras installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) also integrated.

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