Garbage war escalates in Fatehabad, waste dumped outside leaders’ offices

The 14-day strike by Municipal Council sanitation workers in Fatehabad took an aggressive turn on Wednesday when protesting workers dumped a trailer-load of garbage on the main road between the offices of former BJP MLA Dura Ram and Congress district president Arvind Sharma.

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The workers also raised slogans against the government and administration, warning that the strike would continue until their demands were accepted.

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The protest followed reports that garbage was being collected from outside the offices of Dura Ram and Arvind Sharma despite the ongoing strike. A large number of sanitation workers, including women employees, gathered at the spot after learning about the garbage collection.

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Initially, some workers were reluctant to protest as the area fell under the Market Committee. However, as the number of protesters increased, tensions rose. The workers eventually forced the garbage trailer to be emptied on the road, leaving the area littered and causing traffic disruption and a foul smell.

The protesting employees said no garbage would be allowed to be lifted from any part of the city until their demands were fulfilled. They warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act soon.

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The strike has severely affected sanitation services across Fatehabad for the past two weeks. The door-to-door garbage collection has remained suspended, while heaps of waste have accumulated at several places. Rain on Tuesday evening further worsened the situation, with wet garbage creating foul smells and increasing the risk of mosquito breeding.

The workers said the government had earlier agreed to several of their demands but had failed to implement the assurances. They are seeking fulfilment of their 17-point charter, including justice for the families of employees who died in a fire incident and implementation of gratuity benefits.

The protest was led by unit president Naresh Rana, while Om Prakash Lot conducted the proceedings. District president Vijay Dhaka, Rana and district press spokesperson Veeru Ratti addressed the gathering.

MLA’s office to be

gheraoed today

Sanitation workers have announced another protest on Thursday. They will march to the office of Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria and submit a memorandum over their demands. With the strike entering its third week, the growing piles of garbage and increasingly confrontational protests have put pressure on the administration to find a solution.