Gas shortage hits dhaba belt in Murthal, big units shift to PNG

The suspension of commercial gas supply to eateries, hotels and restaurants has begun to affect operations in Murthal — considered India’s biggest dhaba hub — located along NH-44 in Sonepat.

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Though food prices remain unchanged, the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has started impacting daily functioning. The situation has coincided with a dip in footfall, which has reduced to nearly 50 per cent due to ongoing school examinations and disruptions in travel linked to the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

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Over 100 small and large dhabas operate along the Murthal-Gannaur stretch. While around 20 major establishments have shifted to piped natural gas (PNG), nearly 80 units continue to depend on LPG cylinders.

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“At present, no major crisis has been seen in the hotel business, but we have been informed that if dhabas use 100 per cent PNG, then only 80 per cent will be supplied at normal rates, while the remaining 20 per cent will be charged at revised rates,” said Manoj Kumar, owner of Gulshan Dhaba and general secretary of the GT Road Dhaba Association.

Manjeet Singh, president of the association and owner of Jhilmil Dhaba, said while bigger establishments are managing, smaller dhabas have started facing difficulties. “They are having a tough time and are gradually shifting to electric chulhas,” he said, adding that prices of food items have not been increased so far.

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He noted that the current period is typically off-season, with daily footfall dropping to around 20,000-25,000 visitors — nearly half of peak season numbers. “Every year, business slows down in February and March due to exams. It picks up from April to June and dips again in monsoon,” he said.

Resham Singh, another dhaba owner, said establishments without PNG connections are under pressure. “Many dhabas have been forced to shift to electric induction or chulhas due to the shortage of commercial gas cylinders. The government should ensure at least 50 per cent supply of commercial cylinders so that dhaba owners can survive,” he said.