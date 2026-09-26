Gate passes issued for paddy arrivals at grain markets in Haryana

With paddy arrivals picking up at grain markets, the process of issuing gate passes for the produce was started across the state on Saturday. However, the auction of paddy will begin only after the Central Government gives approval for the commencement of procurement.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Saturday issued instructions to start issuing gate passes for paddy arrivals ahead of the procurement season.

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In a communication to the Chief Administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, the Directorate said the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had provided data on crop production and area. Based on the production data received, the facility for issuing arrival gate passes through the e-Kharid portal had been enabled.

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The auction of paddy will be taken up after approval from the Government of India.

Secretaries of all grain market committees have been directed to ensure that gate passes are issued through the e-Kharid portal for paddy brought by farmers or other persons to mandis and purchase centres. They have also been asked to ensure proper photographs of the vehicle, its registration number and the farmer or person bringing the foodgrain for sale are captured at the time of entry.

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Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The government has started issuing gate passes from Saturday, but we have been requesting the government to start procurement at the earliest. Over 2.50 lakh quintals of paddy have already arrived at the Shahabad grain market only. The paddy harvesting has gathered pace and the arrivals will be in full swing in the next few days. If the procurement is not started, the union will be forced to hold a meeting and decide the future course of action.”

Recently, the BKU (Charuni) had held an agitation, following which the government had announced that gate passes would be issued before the commencement of the procurement season.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary of the Ambala Cantonment Grain Market, said, “Following the instructions, we have started issuing gate passes for the fresh arrivals at the grain market. So far, we have issued 10 gate passes for over 830 quintals, and all efforts are being made to ensure that the farmers don’t face any inconvenience during the process.”

An employee captures photographs of a farmer and his vehicle before issuing a gate pass at the Ambala Cantonment Grain Market on Saturday.