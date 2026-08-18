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Home / Haryana / Gau Seva Aayog chairman visits home dist as stray cattle challenge looms large in Sirsa

Gau Seva Aayog chairman visits home dist as stray cattle challenge looms large in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:54 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders welcome Haryana Gau-Seva Commission chairman Ramchandra Kamboj in Sirsa.
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Newly appointed Haryana Gau Seva Aayog chairman Ramchandra Kamboj received a warm welcome from BJP leaders, traders and representatives of gaushalas during his visit to his home district Sirsa and Rania on Monday. However, as Kamboj takes charge, one of his biggest challenges is likely to be making his own hometown Sirsa free of stray cattle.

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Stray cattle remain a major problem across Sirsa city, with large number of cows frequently seen on roads, markets and residential streets. The issue has become even more serious amid the ongoing sanitation workers’ strike, as garbage has piled up at several locations. Stray cattle can often be seen rummaging through these garbage heaps for food, creating risks for commuters as well as the animals.

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The irony is that Sirsa receives the highest amount of government funding for gaushalas in Haryana, yet the presence of stray cattle on city roads remains widespread.

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During a programme at Shri Gaushala in Rania, Kamboj said the Aayog would take concrete steps to ensure that stray cattle are shifted to gaushalas. He said the Aayog had set a target of making arrangements to house all abandoned cattle in gaushalas within one year.

He also said any hurdles faced by eligible gaushalas in receiving fodder grants would be removed so that they get the assistance due to them. Kamboj said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had entrusted him with an important responsibility and he would discharge it with full commitment.

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