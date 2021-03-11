'Gaushalas' face survival issue

The condition of gaushalas in cities of Haryana is getting worse day by day, with sudden rise in prices of fodder. Moreover, due to Covid fear, donations have also dipped which is essential to run gaushalas. This will lead to the shutting of some of these gaushalas across the state and cows will be out on roads.

Sameer Pruthi, Sirsa

‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ a distant dream

The Municipal Council of Tohana seems to have done little regarding the cleanliness. The town is dotted with garbage in many areas. To add to the woes of the residents are stray cattle, dogs and pigs feeding on the harmful waste. The civic conditions are getting worse day by day. The government should take notice of the situation and initiate action as part of the “Swachh Bharat and Swachh Haryana” programmes.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

Road recarpeting needs planning

Due to repeated recarpeting without proper scraping of roads, the level of roads has got raised above the houses constructed 20 years ago in Panchkula. The threat of rainwater entering houses always looms here. The level of the city has been disturbed without planning. Half of the rainwater drains on roads have disappeared. Footpaths are full of obstacles, focrcing people to walk on roads. No one is taking responsibility among the authorities to look into the matter.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

