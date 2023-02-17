Gaushalas overcrowded, 5,100 stray cattle in 2 dists

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 16

Even though the number of gaushalas has increased in Karnal and Kaithal districts in the last few years, about 5,100 stray cattle roam on roads as most of the gaushalas are overcrowded.

The data of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying reveals that there were 24 gaushalas in Karnal district in 2018, and now the number has increased to 29, including five unregistered gaushalas, with a capacity ranging between 500 and 2,000, but actually accommodating 25,791 cattle.

Farmers say that the stray cattle damage their crops every year, but the government is not paying heed to the issue. “We cannot stay awake all night to guard our fields as stray cattle ruin crops overnight,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer from Nilokheri block.

These gaushalas are either dependent on charity or grants. Due to a rise in the number of cattle, gaushalas lack space, monetary assistance, manpower and other resources for their proper upkeep.

“We transfer grants twice a year to the account of each gaushala for cattle feed. In the current fiscal year, about Rs 1.5 crore was transferred. We even vaccinate the cattle free of cost twice a year,” said Dr Dharmendar Kumar, deputy director of the department.

“So far, we have received a grant of about Rs 6 lakh for 2022-23, while the annual requirement is Rs 13-15 lakh,” said a gaushala volunteer in Kaithal district.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, said they had planned to open gaushalas in villages, for which they had identified “gauchar” land in a couple of villages. “We are in touch with Gau Seva Aayog for the execution of this project, added Yadav.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, DC, Kaithal, said, “We are planning to construct a new gaushala in Noch village with the capacity of about 5,000 cattle.”