Gear up for wheat procurement, FCI directs agencies

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 14

Ashok Kumar Meena, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), today directed the procurement agencies to make all arrangements for the procurement of wheat before the start of the season.

He told them to ensure the availability of gunny bags and other materials in the grain markets before the commencement of the wheat procurement. He was in Kaithal to review the wheat procurement and storage arrangements.

During his visit to the food security depot of the FCI, Meena said, “The procurement will be done as per the guidelines of the government. All procurement agencies should ensure the availability of gunny bags and other basic requirements in the grain markets. The storage would be done on the lines of the prescribed norms.”

The CMD was told that the FCI had two such depots having the capacity of 6,000 MT and 9,000 MT, respectively. Besides, the FCI had taken godowns on lease. The CMD also directed the officials for the speedy lifting of the wheat.

He also told the officials to ensure the availability of water, electricity and cleanliness at farmers’ rest houses, moisture- measuring machines and other facilities. Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said he had already issued directions to the officials in this regard.

Meanwhile, the CMD and DC planted saplings on the godown premises of the FCI.