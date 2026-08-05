Gender-sensitive workplace key to safe work culture: BPSMV Vice-Chancellor

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, organised a one-day workshop on “Creating a Gender-Sensitive Workplace for Professional Excellence and the POSH Act, 2013” for its non-teaching employees.

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The workshop was organised by the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and witnessed participation from around 60 non-teaching staff members. The programme was chaired by University Proctor Professor Ipshita Bansal.

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The workshop was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudesh, who was the chief guest and lit the ceremonial lamp.

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Addressing the participants, Professor Sudesh said the progress of any institution depends on building a workplace where every employee feels respected, safe, and receives equal opportunities. She emphasised that gender sensitivity is not only a legal requirement but also an essential part of institutional culture and human values.

She urged employees to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and uphold the principles of mutual respect, dignity, and responsibility in professional conduct.

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Professor Ipshita Bansal highlighted that gender sensitivity goes beyond women’s safety and is closely linked to ensuring dignity, equality, and respect for every employee. She stressed the importance of creating a work environment where staff can perform their duties without fear, discrimination, or harassment.

She encouraged employees to understand the provisions of the POSH Act and contribute towards building a respectful, responsible, and secure workplace.

Legal expert and resource person Dr Alka Bharti delivered an informative session on the POSH Act, 2013. She explained key provisions of the legislation, the process of filing complaints, the role and responsibilities of the Internal Complaints Committee, the importance of confidentiality, and mechanisms for timely and impartial redressal of complaints.

She stressed that awareness, sensitivity, and legal literacy are crucial for creating a fair, equitable, and harassment-free workplace.