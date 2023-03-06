Gender test racket busted, 2 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 5

A Health Department team has busted a prenatal sex-determination racket, which was being run at Banmore village in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. Two persons have been arrested for their involvement in the racket while three others are absconding.

A senior official of the department, Dr Man Singh, said the raid was carried out yesterday after they got a tip-off regarding the racket. The accused were using a portable ultrasound machine to determine the sex of the foetus.

He said a decoy customer approached a middleman, Narender. He demanded Rs 40,000 and asked the customer to accompany him to Agra. He then took the customer to Banmore where a youth, Sachin, accompanied her to the house of one Dheeraj where the test was to be conducted.

The police has arrested Narender and Sachin while Dheeraj and his associate, Lakhan, fled from the spot with the machine. The team also recovered an amount of Rs 36,000 and the chemical used in the test from Dheeraj’s house. The police have sealed the house. The arrested accused have been brought to Palwal and a case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act has been registered.