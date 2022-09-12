Gender test racket busted

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 11

With the arrest of two persons, the Karnal Health Department busted an inter-district sex-determination racket, which was being run from a clinic in Hasanpur village in Kurukshetra.

The arrested have been identified as Vedvati, a resident of Karnal; and Ved Parkash, father of main accused Tilak Raj.

On a tip-off that an inter-district sex determination racket was working in Kurukshetra from Karnal, Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma constituted a team for a decoy operation.

Vedvati was nabbed from Karnal railway station, while Ved Parkash was arrested from his residence in Balai village in Kurukshetra.

