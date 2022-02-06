Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 5

A joint team of Health Department officials from Kurukshetra and Karnal busted a sex determination test racket after conducting a raid at a private hospital in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, health officials of Karnal constituted a team, arranged a decoy and the deal with tout Babita was struck at Rs 40,000. However later, the tout charged Rs 35,000.

The tout went to a private hospital with the decoy. After the test was done, they came out of the hospital. After getting a signal from the decoy, a raid was conducted and the tout was held. The team recovered Rs 34,000 from her possession and Rs 1,000 were recovered from the gynaecologist.

The decoy was also reportedly asked to deposit Rs 25,000 if she wanted to abort the girl child.

Dr RK Sahai, Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act, Kurukshetra, said, “The decoy was told that she has a female foetus. The ultrasound machine was sealed and a complaint has been given at Krishna Gate police station. While the tout was handed over to the police, the lady doctor, Rachna, managed to run away.” —