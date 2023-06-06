General Hospital without pathologist for four years

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 5

Four years after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s announcement, the 200-bedded Bhimsen Sachar General Hospital here is still waiting to make its blood bank operational.

Even though the blood bank is ready, it has not got the required licence as there is no pathologist posted in the district.

Khattar had made an announcement to establish a blood bank in the hospital to provide better health facilities to the people during the “Jan Vishwash’ rally held here on November 1, 2018. The hospital at the district headquarter caters to a population of over 14 lakh in the district.

The blood bank has been constructed near the dialysis centre on the first floor of the hospital building.

The government has also sent the equipment to run the bank worth over Rs 40 lakh in 2019. Even, staff of the hospital has also got training from the PGIMS, Rohtak. But, this well-equipped blood bank has been waiting for approval for the past eight months as there is no pathologist in the General Hospital, sources added. They said the licence to run the blood bank could be given only in the name of a pathologist.

Earlier, a woman pathologist Dr Suman Kundu was posted here, but she was on leave for the past one and a half years.

As per the norms, blood bank licence couldn’t be given without a pathologist and, presently, no pathologist is posted in Panipat district, Dr Jayant Ahuja, Civil Surgeonsaid.