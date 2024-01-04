General House of Panipat MC dissolved

Panipat, January 3
The General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC) was dissolved today. All 26 councillors, including Mayor Avneet Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Duhyant Bhatt and Deputy Mayor Ravinder, are no longer on any official position and will not be able to exercise any powers under the Haryana Municipal Act.
Municipal Commissioner Rahul Narwal will have no powers to approve resolutions pertaining to development works and will send them to the government. MC employees will prepare development works on their own and get approval from the Commissioner.
During the farewell of the councillors, Narwal said though the House had been dissolved, development works in the city would continue as usual.
The Mayor and councillors were elected in December 2018 and took oath on January 4, 2019. As per the record, 22 General House meetings have been organised during their tenure.
