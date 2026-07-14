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Home / Haryana / Geo-fencing of rice mills on cards in Haryana, to check 'ghost' procurement of paddy

Geo-fencing of rice mills on cards in Haryana, to check 'ghost' procurement of paddy

The step is being taken in the wake of last year’s alleged irregularities in paddy procurement in various districts of the state

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:28 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Taking cognizance of alleged ghost procurement of paddy during previous procurement seasons, the Haryana Government is planning to introduce an integrated geo-fencing system for all rice mills registered under the Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) Policy as well as grain markets of the state.

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Earlier, the digital step of geo-fencing was initiated during wheat procurement season, in which grain markets and godowns of government procurement agencies were geo-fenced for real-time monitoring of arrival of wheat in grain markets as well as delivery of grains from grain market to godowns.

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An official claimed that after witnessing a good response during the wheat procurement season of this step, the government is now planning to implement it in the paddy season to ensure complete transparency in the procurement process, eliminate bogus transactions, and prevent the diversion of food grains.

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He claimed that this step is being taken in the wake of last year’s alleged irregularities in paddy procurement in various districts of the state. In Karnal only, eight FIRs were registered after large-scale irregularities were detected. The investigation in these cases has led to the arrest of more than 45 officials and employees of various procurement agencies, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), rice millers, and arhtiyas of different grain markets.

“Prior to the commencement of the procurement season, every registered rice mill will be digitally locked within a designated geographical boundary through a dedicated mobile application. Similar steps will be taken in all grain markets. Only those rice mills that are digitally geo-fenced will be eligible to receive paddy under custom-milling rice (CMR). This digital fencing will help authorities verify the movement of vehicles, paddy stocks, and milling operations in real time,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

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Under the proposed mechanism, trucks transporting paddy will be tracked digitally. Once a vehicle enters the geo-fenced premises of a registered rice mill, the system will automatically generate an inward gate pass. The vehicle number, along with other relevant details, will be recorded online, ensuring that only genuine paddy is processed, he added.

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