Get DoB verified to avail benefits of govt schemes, pensioners and other beneficiaries told

The Haryana Government has asked the pensioners and other beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to get their Date of Birth (DoB) record verified on the government portal so that they can

Advertisement

continue to get their pension and other benefits of the welfare schemes smoothly.

Advertisement

The government pensioners and other beneficiaries whose DoB is not verified on the government portal are getting SMS (text) messages from the state government to get the verification done within 30 days.

Advertisement

The Haryana Government is providing pensions and other benefits to the citizens under various welfare schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

To ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries accurately and transparently, the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA) has launched a campaign for the

Advertisement

verification of date-of-birth records.

”The citizens whose date of birth has not been verified and who are currently receiving benefits under any welfare scheme of the state government are being notified through SMS on their mobile phones. They have been given 30 days to complete the verification of their date of birth,” said Dr Satish Khola, state coordinator, HPPA.

He stated that the citizens can log in onto the Family Identity Portal and submit a grievance along with the required documents for verification.

Additionally, they may contact the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in their respective district to get their date of birth verified.

The HPPA state coordinator urged the residents who have received the SMS notification to submit the required documents and complete the verification process within the stipulated time.

”This will ensure that the information recorded in the Parivar Pehchan Patra remains updated and authentic, and that citizens do not face any difficulties in availing the benefits under government schemes in future,” maintained Dr Khola.

The HPP Authority has clarified that for the convenience of citizens, both online and offline modes of verification have been made available.

”The objective of the government is solely to maintain accurate and updated records so that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the genuine and eligible beneficiaries,” state the authority.

It has appealed to the citizens to take timely action and ensure the verification of the date of birth recorded in their Parivar Pehchan Patra or family ID.

Documents required for DoB verification

Any of the following documents may be submitted as valid proof for date-of-birth verification:

Birth Certificate

School Leaving Certificate

Class 10 Certificate

Voter Identity Card (issued up to the year 2019)

Passport

PPO (Pension Payment Order)