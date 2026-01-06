Get financial aid for treatment in 15 days through Saral portal, says DC

In order to provide better health services to residents, the Haryana Government provides financial aid for medical treatment from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The process has been simplified and made time-bound, and the residents can now apply for medical aid on the Saral portal. The financial aid will be transferred directly to the bank account of the eligible applicant within 15 days.

Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the residents can apply for the aid on the Saral portal using their PPP (Parivar Pehchan Patra) identity. The applicants are required to upload the medicine bills, OPD bills and other relevant documents for the purpose.

“The beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana will also receive benefits under the scheme if a disease is not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana,” the Deputy Commissioner maintained.

He clarified that 25 per cent of the medical expenses will be provided as financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with a maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh.

“The residents can avail this facility only once in a financial year,” he said, adding that if an applicant is undergoing treatment in another state and wishes to get the aid directly transferred to the hospital, he/she can share the hospital’s bank details.

A district-level committee has been formed to provide financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The committee comprises the local MP, MLA, Deputy Commissioner, Civil Surgeon and chairpersons of the local Municipal Council/Committee, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, with the City Magistrate as the nodal officer.

Explaining the process to apply, Meena said once an applicant submits the application on the portal for financial assistance, the application will be forwarded to the respective Member of Parliament, MLA, Zila Parishad chairperson, Block Committee chairman, Mayor/Municipal Council chairman, and these representatives will submit their recommendations to the DC’s office within five days.

The DC’s office will then forward the application to the concerned Tehsildar for verification of the applicant’s movable and immovable assets and to the Civil Surgeon for verification of medical documents.

The entire process has a four-day deadline for property verification and five days for verification by the Civil Surgeon.

The reports received from both departments will be sent to the Committee’s Member Secretary along with the Deputy Commissioner’s recommendation, following which the approved amount will be transferred to the beneficiary’s account.