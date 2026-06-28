DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 'Get only 4 hours of electricity': Residents block roads in Hisar and Hansi over power crisis

'Get only 4 hours of electricity': Residents block roads in Hisar and Hansi over power crisis

Warn of indefinite stir if 24-hour electricity not restored; officials assure action

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:04 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A large number of villagers and members of the farmers' body participated in the protest. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The residents of Bhiwani Rohillan blocked the Hisar-Balsamand-Bhadra road under the banner of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti to protest against the failure of the Power Department authorities to provide 24-hour electricity supply even as the village is covered under the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' scheme.

Advertisement

The protesters alleged that despite paying electricity bills, consumers in villages falling under the Bhiwani Rohilla 33 kV substation were receiving only about four hours of power supply daily and were facing prolonged unscheduled power cuts. They alleged that the villages were still being supplied electricity through a 70-year-old transmission line originating from Adampur. A large number of villagers and members of the farmers' body participated in the protest.

Advertisement

On receiving information about the road blockade, Balsamand police post in-charge Jaibir Singh and Junior Engineer (JE) of the Power Corporation Pawan Kumar reached the spot. The agitation was called off after the officials gave a written assurance that the pending work on the Arya Nagar 133 kV substation would be completed within the next four days, by Thursday.

Advertisement

Anil Gorchi, a state committee member of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that despite repeated written complaints over the past year, the power officials had failed to resolve the power-related issues and had been offering only assurances. He warned that if uninterrupted 24-hour power supply was not restored by Thursday, villagers would launch an indefinite protest outside the Balsamand electricity office.

Similarly, the residents of Ghrai village in Hansi district also blocked the Hansi-Barwala road in protest against the persistent power crisis in the village.

Advertisement

The protesters alleged that the village had been facing erratic power supply for a long time and that despite repeated complaints, the power department had failed listen to their demand. A villager Satish Boora said while the government claimed to be providing 24-hour electricity in urban areas, villages were receiving only limited power supply, causing hardship to residents as well as farmers.

Later, the Hansi police reached the spot and tried to persuade the villagers to lift the blockade. The villagers warned that if the power supply was not improved soon, they would intensify their agitation.

Police try to pacify protesters in Bhiwani Rohillan village in Hisar district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts