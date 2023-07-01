 Get rid of Dushyant, his party, says Birender : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Get rid of Dushyant, his party, says Birender

Get rid of Dushyant, his party, says Birender

Get rid of Dushyant, his party, says Birender

The BJP leaders during a rally in Barwala town of Hisar district on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 30

Continuing his offensive against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh urged the BJP to get rid of the JJP, stating that the continuation of the alliance with the JJP was resulting in loss to the party day by day.

Addressing a BJP rally in Barwala town of Hisar district today, Birender Singh, while claiming that the BJP had been strengthened in Haryana, commented, “Dushyant Chautala and company se chhutkara paa lo, roj nuksaan ho raha hai (get rid of Dushyant Chautala and company). It is resulting in loss and there is no benefit (of the alliance).”

In another comment, Birender said while the road infrastructure was good in the state, there should also be a system in place in Chandigarh so that the people of Haryana, who visited Chandigarh via road regarding their works, also returned happily. He urged people to ensure that the BJP won 60 seats in the next Assembly elections so that the BJP government does not work under any kind of pressure, stating that the BJP had come down from 47 seats in 2015 to 40 seats (short of a majority) in 2019.

Birender also targeted senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stating that people should not be misled by the Congress leaders. “During the Congress government, about 60,000 acres, purchased from the farmers at the measly rates, were handed over to the big colonisers. When I was the Finance Minister in the Hooda government, owners of the Reliance group asked him to make available about 25,000 acres adjoining Gurugram and Jhajjar districts. But farmers resisted the bid and the Reliance could get only 3,500 acres land,” he said, adding that if Hooda returned to power, it could result in loss to farmers.

Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, lashed out at the former Governor Satyapal Malik, stating that he was a spent force who had been trying to get some fodder in Haryana. He was responding to the Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal’s speech at the rally who stated that three leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Satyapal Malik, Yashpal Malik and Rakesh Tikait, visit Haryana to play politics and vitiate the social fabric in Haryana.

Balyan said, “While Yashpal Malik has stopped visiting Haryana, he will not comment on Rakesh Tikait. However, the former Governor Malik, who remained silent as long as he remained in gubernatorial post, is a spent force”, he said, adding that some persons had been trying to vitiate the “bhaichara” by raking up caste issues. “People should beware of these persons,” he said. Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar also gave details of the achievements of the Modi government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

7
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

8
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse