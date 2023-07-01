Get rid of Dushyant, his party, says Birender

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 30

Continuing his offensive against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh urged the BJP to get rid of the JJP, stating that the continuation of the alliance with the JJP was resulting in loss to the party day by day.

Addressing a BJP rally in Barwala town of Hisar district today, Birender Singh, while claiming that the BJP had been strengthened in Haryana, commented, “Dushyant Chautala and company se chhutkara paa lo, roj nuksaan ho raha hai (get rid of Dushyant Chautala and company). It is resulting in loss and there is no benefit (of the alliance).”

In another comment, Birender said while the road infrastructure was good in the state, there should also be a system in place in Chandigarh so that the people of Haryana, who visited Chandigarh via road regarding their works, also returned happily. He urged people to ensure that the BJP won 60 seats in the next Assembly elections so that the BJP government does not work under any kind of pressure, stating that the BJP had come down from 47 seats in 2015 to 40 seats (short of a majority) in 2019.

Birender also targeted senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stating that people should not be misled by the Congress leaders. “During the Congress government, about 60,000 acres, purchased from the farmers at the measly rates, were handed over to the big colonisers. When I was the Finance Minister in the Hooda government, owners of the Reliance group asked him to make available about 25,000 acres adjoining Gurugram and Jhajjar districts. But farmers resisted the bid and the Reliance could get only 3,500 acres land,” he said, adding that if Hooda returned to power, it could result in loss to farmers.

Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, lashed out at the former Governor Satyapal Malik, stating that he was a spent force who had been trying to get some fodder in Haryana. He was responding to the Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal’s speech at the rally who stated that three leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Satyapal Malik, Yashpal Malik and Rakesh Tikait, visit Haryana to play politics and vitiate the social fabric in Haryana.

Balyan said, “While Yashpal Malik has stopped visiting Haryana, he will not comment on Rakesh Tikait. However, the former Governor Malik, who remained silent as long as he remained in gubernatorial post, is a spent force”, he said, adding that some persons had been trying to vitiate the “bhaichara” by raking up caste issues. “People should beware of these persons,” he said. Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar also gave details of the achievements of the Modi government.