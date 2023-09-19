Get tough with industrial units discharging effluents: Minister

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 18

Education, Forest and Tourism Minister Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar today stated that strict action would be taken against industrial units discharging effluents directly into the earth. The pollution control board would soon launch a campaign to identify such units.

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Mini-Secretariat here today. Of 18 complaints, he resolved 10 on the spot.

He stated that some industrialists had not installed treatment plants and effluents were being discharged directly into the earth. As a result, the groundwater was being contaminated.

In their complaint, Naresh Kajal, Rajender and Raj Singh of Waiser village in Madlauda area said a private firm in their village was manufacturing pesticides and the chemicals were being stored in the open. They said the emission of gases and effluents from the factory were affecting the lives of residents. Scores of people were suffering from skin diseases, cancer and respiratory problems, they claimed.

Following the complaint, the minister formed a committee presided over by the SDM to inquire into the matter.

Meanwhile, residents of TDI City filed a complaint against the builder for not providing basic amenities. The minister directed that the amenities be provided to the residents within a month and also ordered the setting up of a Vita booth there.

Lays stones of many development projects

Earlier, the minister visited the family of Major Ashish Dhonchak, who laid down his life for the nation. He said the government was with the martyr's family in this hour of grief

He laid the foundation stones of various development works at Noorwala, Babbail, Saundhapur, Siwah, Gwalda and Pasinakhurd villages of the district

Protesting ASHA workers gheraoed the minister and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him

