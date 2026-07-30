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Home / Haryana / Get tube well water tested to improve crop yield: Shyam Singh Rana

Get tube well water tested to improve crop yield: Shyam Singh Rana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has urged farmers to get their tube well water tested regularly to enhance crop productivity. Emphasising the importance of water testing, he said it will help farmers select suitable crops and adopt balanced and scientific nutrient and fertiliser management practices.

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The minister said the quality of irrigation water has a direct impact on crop growth and productivity. Water with high salinity and alkalinity can adversely affect soil fertility and reduce agricultural output.

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He said farmers should operate the tube well continuously for at least 30 minutes before collecting the sample. Thereafter, about 500 ml to 1 litre should be collected in a clean plastic bottle.

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The farmers have been asked to mention their name, Meri Fasal Mera Byora ID, village name, killa/khasra number, mobile number, and borewell depth (in ft) on the bottle. The sample may then be submitted to the nearest Soil Health Testing Laboratory for analysis.

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