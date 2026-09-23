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Home / Haryana / Gurugram admin freezes builder accounts to recover RERA dues

Gurugram admin freezes builder accounts to recover RERA dues

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at making RERA recoveries time-bound and enforceable, the Gurugram district administration has frozen the bank accounts of realty major AIPL to recover dues ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA).

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said AIPL had three pending recovery notices and around Rs 3 crore had been recovered through the action.

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“For RERA to be effective, recoveries have to be time-bound. To instil confidence among homebuyers and aggrieved allottees, penalties have to be executed on time,” Singh said.

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He said a large number of recovery notices were pending with the administration, with several builders facing multiple notices involving crores of rupees. Going forward, the accounts of builders with pending recovery dues would be frozen until the amount was deposited, he added.

In AIPL’s case, the builder has submitted a demand draft for the recovered amount and the process to unfreeze its account is under way, Singh said.

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The action assumes significance as more than 3,000 recovery certificates issued by HRERA over the past six years are reportedly still pending execution, involving around Rs 750 crore. Only a fraction of the amount has been recovered despite repeated directions to district authorities.

Execution of HRERA orders has traditionally depended on district collectors and revenue officials, often resulting in prolonged delays and leaving homebuyers waiting for relief.

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