G'gram bird park to have homestay facility

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 2

Out to provide the much-awaited boost to wildlife tourism in the state, Haryana will replicate Tikkar Tal’s homestay pattern in Sultanpur and Bhindawas.

The declaration was made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar who was in the city today for the World Wetlands Day celebrations at Sultanpur Lake. As per the plan, homestays, will be developed in nearby villages to allow bird watchers’ easy lodging and camping while experiencing Haryanvi culture.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Ashwini Choubey and Haryana Forest and Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Boost for tourism Every year, 50,000 birds of more than 100 species reach Sultanpur. Similarly, 40,000 birds of more than 80 species come to Bhindawas. Many tourists visit these and, thus, the homestay development would give a major boost to tourism. —Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

Khattar proudly announced that Haryana was only state to give “pension to trees”. The state provides an annual pension of Rs 2,500 to the family or institution taking care of trees that have completed 75 years. The state is also carrying out war-level rejuvenation of natural ponds.

“The Forest Department has a record 49 lakes of the country at the Ramsar site, including Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes of Haryana. In future, work will be done to get 75 lakes of the country registered in the Ramsar sites. We should try to beautify these lakes and save these,” added Bhupender Yadav.