Gurugram civic body to launch mega drive to overcome sanitation crisis

As the millennium city struggles with sanitation crisis owing to migrant exodus, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation has decided to launch a cleanliness drive on a war-footing.

Following a high-level level meeting with all stakeholders on Sunday, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Commissioner Vikas Gupta said the city would be cleaned within three days as the MCG would double resources on ground. He announced not only the garbage dumped on streets would be lifted, but also the door-to-door collection would be stepped up.

Gupta also ordered strict monitoring of solid waste disposal vehicles using GPS, curbing dumping from outside districts and finalising a construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plan. “We are committed to making Gurugram a model city. The resources are there, now we need results,” he said.

Officials were instructed to ensure sector roads remain waste-free, increase public awareness, and collaborate with local councillors. A follow-up review will be conducted next week to assess progress, with the government promising zero tolerance for delays or negligence in sanitation duties.