G’gram MC chief inspects disposal of legacy waste

Gurugram, April 15
Municipal Corporation Commissioner PC Meena visited the waste management plant at Bandhwari last evening and took stock of the work to dispose of legacy waste.
Meena stayed at the site for more than two hours and also inspected the leachate treatment process. He directed the officers to ensure that waste in the categories ‘inert’, ‘compost’ and ‘refuse-derived fuel’ (RDF) should be disposed off adequately. “The officers should personally inspect the places where these materials were being sent by the agencies. All the vehicles engaged in this work should be fitted with GPS so that these can be monitored from the command and control centre of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority,” he said.
The Commissioner also inspected the disk tube and reverse osmosis units and the plant installed for treating leachate coming out of the Bandhwari site. He said that the officials should get the treated water checked from time to time.
“There should not be any leakage of leachate in the Aravallis. Adequate arrangements should be made for this,” Meena told the officiers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...