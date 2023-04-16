G’gram MC chief inspects disposal of legacy waste

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 15

Municipal Corporation Commissioner PC Meena visited the waste management plant at Bandhwari last evening and took stock of the work to dispose of legacy waste.

Meena stayed at the site for more than two hours and also inspected the leachate treatment process. He directed the officers to ensure that waste in the categories ‘inert’, ‘compost’ and ‘refuse-derived fuel’ (RDF) should be disposed off adequately. “The officers should personally inspect the places where these materials were being sent by the agencies. All the vehicles engaged in this work should be fitted with GPS so that these can be monitored from the command and control centre of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority,” he said.

The Commissioner also inspected the disk tube and reverse osmosis units and the plant installed for treating leachate coming out of the Bandhwari site. He said that the officials should get the treated water checked from time to time.

“There should not be any leakage of leachate in the Aravallis. Adequate arrangements should be made for this,” Meena told the officiers.