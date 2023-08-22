Gurugram MC to hire private firm for transfer of waste to Bandhwari

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

Accusing waste management concessionaire Ecogreen Energy of inefficiency in lifting garbage from secondary points, the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MC), is now planning to outsource the transportation of solid waste from the collection points to the Bandhwari landfill to another private agency.

Duration of tenders to be 6 months The duration of the tenders will be six months. We have made an estimate of Rs 1.3 crore for each zone, irrespective of the distance between the zones and the landfill site. The agencies with relevant experience and competitive rates will be finalised for the work. Senior MC official

This decision comes after considering the rising amount of garbage at 37 secondary waste collection points.

The MC has floated tenders to shortlist agencies for all four zones at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore each. The approximate monthly expense of solid waste management is Rs 3 crore, which primarily covers door-to-door waste collection and transportation to Bandhwari.

In a notice served to Ecogreen Energy recently, the MC stated that over 25,000 tonnes of waste has accumulated at the secondary waste collection points since the concessionaire was not clearing waste from these sites. Calling it a matter of grave concern, the MC stated that it poses a health risk to residents living in the vicinity, besides causing environmental damage. The worst affected are garbage collections points are in Kanhai, Tigra and Ghata.

“There are often instances of drivers and other workers of the concessionaire going on strike. So, if we have a separate agency for the transportation of waste to Bandhwari, such strikes won’t cause inconvenience to the public. Our primary motive is to serve residents. We have floated tenders and are planning to outsource the work of waste transportation. The duration of the tenders will be six months. We have made an estimate of Rs 1.3 crore for each zone, irrespective of the distance between the zones and the landfill site. The agencies with relevant experience and competitive rates will be finalised for the work.

The decision was taken considering the growing amount of garbage at secondary waste collection points and their mismanagement,” said a senior MC official. The concessionaire however insists that secondary garbage collection is being done on a regular basis throughout the city. Most of the points have been cleared and garbage is being transported to the Bandhwari landfill as per the norms, as per the concessionaire.

