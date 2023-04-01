Gurugram Metro likely to get PM Gati Shakti tag

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The proposed metro line between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City in Gurugram will likely be included under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, the state government said in a press statement.

The 28.5-km-long project has been approved by the Public Investment Board (PIB). It is at an

advance stage of the approval process of the Union Government.

The information was provided by the Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, Sanjeev Kaushal. He also reviewed the performance of the mass rapid transport in Gurugram and the progress on ongoing Metro projects in Haryana.

The Chief Secretary said three projects had been announced — Rezangla Chowk to Sector 21, Dawarka; Southern Peripheral Road to Manesar and extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha, which will connect the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway — by CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Progress on these projects was on various stages of implementation, he added.

He said the Rezangla chowk to Sector-21, Dwarka line had also been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to be included in the scheme.

He said the Metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram was also being considered on double decker via-duct in arrangement with the National Highway Authority of India.

He said the Delhi Government had been requested to provide financial commitments for ensuring clearance of the detailed project report of the Sarai Kale Khan-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Sarai Kale Khan-Panipat corridors of the Regional Rapid Transit System.

He said on the revenue front, Gurugram Metro had shown significant growth in last 11 months of this financial year. It has earned a total revenue of Rs 40.3 crore up to February in the current fiscal against Rs 8.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The revenue has seen a surge due to increase in ridership and other commercial and marketing activities like e-auctioning of advertisement spaces, rentals and others. The daily ridership has gone up to 43,500 passengers per day in this financial year from 8,500 passengers in the last fiscal, he added.

