Gurugram police ramp up security

The police have set up 62 additional checkpoints across the city to ensure law and order, as well as traffic management, during the Holi festivities. A total of 72 police emergency response vehicles (ERVs) and 135 police riders’ teams would be deployed for quick responses.

Of the 62 checkpoints, 37 have been established across the East, West, South and Manesar police zones for general duties, while the traffic police have set up 25 checkpoints in all four police zones. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said strict security measures would be in place to ensure peace during Holi. He said over 100 police personnel would monitor the checkpoints, focusing on issues like triple riding on two-wheelers, driving without helmets and drunk driving. “Strict action will be taken against those creating disturbances on the roads. Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to curb hooliganism in their respective areas,” said Arora.

In addition to maintaining law and order, the police would also urge residents to celebrate Holi safely. A police spokesperson said the force is closely monitoring social media for any posts or content related to hate speech or inflammatory comments. Anyone found posting such content would face legal action.

Special police forces have been deployed to monitor crowded areas, including cinema halls, malls, bus stands and railway stations. A sufficient number of officers would also be stationed near Holi burning sites.

While wishing the city’s residents a joyful Holi, the Gurugram police spokesperson called on the public to uphold law and order and report any incidents or emergencies to the police on the emergency number (112).