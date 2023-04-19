G'gram sees 3-fold rise in corruption cases in two years

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 18

The cases of corruption have increased three times in the district in the past two years. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested more than 100 accused for bribery by registering 49 cases in 2022.

An official said the increase in cases was a result of people’s trust in the ACB.

Even though the ACB has been linked to the corruption menace, it cannot be denied that the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, has been making headlines for the same for the last few years. Officials of the Tehsil and Education Department have recently been exposed in cases of bribery.

According to statistics, post Covid, corruption cases continuously increased, and in 2022, the graph witnessed a rapid growth. In the last five years, 16 such cases were registered in 2018, 11 in 2019, 5 in 2020, 17 cases in 2021 and 49 in 2022 when the ACB was known as the State Vigilance Bureau.

In 2022, the ACB arrested over 100 accused of bribery, including two HCS officers, one Tehsildar, District Education Officer, Nuh, and other officials of the Education and Labour Departments.

In 2023, more than 15 cases have been registered until now, and probe is underway in more than 50 cases of corruption. In a case of fake registration, more than 9 persons, including Darpan Kamboj, Tehsildar, have been arrested.

“The number of corruption complaints is high. As soon as the complaints are received, cases are registered post probe. People’s faith in the ACB has increased. Strict measures against the accused will continue,” said Chander Mohan, SP, ACB, Gurugram.