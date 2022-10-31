Gurugram student's kin allege murder, case registered

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 30

The Gurugram police today registered a case of murder after an 18-year-old Class XII student of a local school was found dead in a residential complex at Sector 45 here.

Fell from 8th floor The boy, a football player, had allegedly gone to a friend’s house to get a book; he ‘fell from the eighth floor’ and died

His parents, however, suspected a foul play and following a complaint by them, a case of murder has been registered

The boy had allegedly gone to a friend’s house to get a book and he “fell from the eighth floor”. The parents, however, suspected a foul play and following a complaint by them, the police have registered a case of murder against some unidentified persons.

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s father who said his son had gone to meet a friend and was later found dead. “My wife received a call from someone saying our son was not well. When we reached there, my son was lying in a pool of blood, and the police were already there. We took him to a hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead. Legal action should be taken against the guilty. My son was a football player and was mentally and physically healthy,” the complainant said.

The police sent forensic teams, fingerprint experts and a dog squad to collect samples and evidence from the spot. The FIR states that a special report in that regard will be submitted to higher officials and the magistrate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Kavita said, “The victim went to his friend’s house, where the guard connected him via intercom, but his friend was sleeping then. Around 15 minutes later, he went to his house on the fourth floor. The friend says he came for a book that he didn’t have and he left. He said he saw his friend getting into the lift and doesn’t know what happened after that.”

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the victim’s friend was a former schoolmate who had not been in touch with him since July. He didn’t even have his mobile number, he claimed.