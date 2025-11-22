Ghaggar bridge nears completion, set to cut travel distance from 15 km to 2.5 km

A Rs 13-crore bridge being built over the Ghaggar river to connect Mussakhera and Mundlian villages in the Jakhal block has entered its final phase, officials said. Nearly 75 per cent of the construction is complete and the Irrigation Department’s Jind construction division expects to finish the project within the next three months.

Once completed, the bridge will bring major relief to thousands of residents by reducing the travel distance between Mussakhera and Mundlian from 15 km to just 2.5 km. For years, people from Mundlian, Chandpura, Sidhani, Mussakhera, Karandi, Ratta Theh and Rupawali had been demanding a direct link across the Ghaggar. Until now, villagers have had to take a long detour along the Bhakra canal and pass through Shakarpura, resulting in delays, higher travel costs and frequent inconvenience.

Construction began at a rapid pace around 11 months ago, but heavy monsoon rains in July 2025 and the strong river current halted work for nearly two and a half months. Activity picked up again over the past month, officials said.

Technical work in final phase

Junior engineers Ajay Lohan and Manjeet Singh Redu said all four pillars inside the river have been completed, along with approach roads on both sides. One ramp is also ready. Fifteen concrete girders required for the bridge structure have been prepared and workers are now placing caps on the pillars. After this stage, the girders will be installed.

Target completion by March 2026

Executive Engineer Ajay Kundu said although the original deadline under the agency agreement was June 30, 2026, the department aims to complete and open the bridge by March 2026 by accelerating construction work. Kundu added that the bridge will benefit not only Mussakhera and Mundlian but also several villages in the Kulan region. Once operational, residents will have a direct route to Punjab’s Bareta and Budhlada via Mundlian and Chandpura, significantly improving connectivity and local mobility.