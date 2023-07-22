Ghaggar water recedes, 2 breaches being plugged

Parveen Arora
Karnal, July 21
With the receding of water level in the Ghaggar in the Kaithal district and smooth connectivity on various roads, the Irrigation Department on Friday started the work to plug two major breaches which have inundated several villages, along with hundreds of acres of agricultural land. One of the breaches near Khushal Majra village was plugged on Thursday and the work of strengthening the banks of the river is on. However, work on three breaches in the Hansi-Butana canal is yet to start.
“We have started the work to plug two other breaches in Bhatia and Urlanan villages. The width of both the breaches is 300-350ft, so it may take five to seven days to complete the work,” said Parshant Kumar Grover, XEN, Irrigation Department, Kaithal.
The prediction of rainfall has increased the tension of the department. Officials fear the rain to further delay the work.
Also, life is back on track and people are counting losses in various villages of the Cheeka block. Farmers demanded the government to compensate them.
